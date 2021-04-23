Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 194,626 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

