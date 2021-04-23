Reviewing Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adstar and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.16 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -6.35

Adstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adstar and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 6 8 0 2.57

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $35.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Adstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adstar and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adstar N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41%

Volatility and Risk

Adstar has a beta of -21.89, meaning that its share price is 2,289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutanix beats Adstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

