Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.62

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.62 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 220,365 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.53. The company has a market capitalization of £37.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

