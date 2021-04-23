Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$20.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Rexel has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

