RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 85 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,563,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $548.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.70 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.46.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

