RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

