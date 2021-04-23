RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

FPEI stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

