RFG Advisory LLC Has $473,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

