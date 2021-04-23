RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 139,323 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

