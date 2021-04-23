RFG Advisory LLC Sells 498 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

