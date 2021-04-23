RFG Advisory LLC Sells 702 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 135,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 729.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 114,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,264.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

