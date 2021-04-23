RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $71.12 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.