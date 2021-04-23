Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

ETR RHM opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.22. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

