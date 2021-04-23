Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 113 ($1.48) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,118 ($79.93). The stock had a trading volume of 919,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,875. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,692.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,461.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

