RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

