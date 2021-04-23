RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

