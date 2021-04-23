Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 5,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

