Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.05.

AHCO stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.92. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $25,609,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

