Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHVF opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.83. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $378.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.