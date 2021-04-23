Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Rocky Brands reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $436.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.