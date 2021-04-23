Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,643. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.