Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

