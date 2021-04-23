Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 31,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,525. Root has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

