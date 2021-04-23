Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $625.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $502.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $415.56 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

