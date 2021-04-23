Roth Capital Cuts LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $11.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.