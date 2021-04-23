Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

