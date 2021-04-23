Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $330.04

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 330.04 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.68). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), with a volume of 1,081,387 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331 ($4.32).

Get Rotork alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.