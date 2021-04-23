Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €89.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Daimler stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.76. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

