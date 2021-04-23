Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

