Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.