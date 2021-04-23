Royal Bank of Canada Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $115.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $100.39 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

