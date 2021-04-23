Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

