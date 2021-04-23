Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,302.40 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,397.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,268.55. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a market cap of £101.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

