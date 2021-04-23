Rubic Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.49 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $33.49 million and $1.83 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

