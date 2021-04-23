RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Head to Head Comparison

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inpixon and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Inpixon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -516.81% -139.37% -86.77% RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inpixon and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $6.30 million 18.35 -$33.99 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.11 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.05

Inpixon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats Inpixon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

