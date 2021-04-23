Ruth’s Hospitality Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,007% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.39 million, a P/E ratio of -66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.