Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 859.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 916% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $481,843.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.86 or 0.04594136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00473211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.98 or 0.01610433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00675954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00485965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00413460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,117,735 coins and its circulating supply is 29,000,423 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

