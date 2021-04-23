S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 865 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,079,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG opened at $65.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $255.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.