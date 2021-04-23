S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,607 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

