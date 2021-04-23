S.A. Mason LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

