S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

