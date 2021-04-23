S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.