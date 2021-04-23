S.A. Mason LLC Sells 655 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.44 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

