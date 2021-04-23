Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.48. 1,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 613,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

