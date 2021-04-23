Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SASR stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. 2,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.