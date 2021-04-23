Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

