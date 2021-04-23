Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

