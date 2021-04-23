SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

