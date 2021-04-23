SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €129.00 ($151.76).

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.70 ($142.00) on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

