SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $143.57. 3,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,399. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

